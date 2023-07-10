OLED-enabled iPad Pro models to enter mass production in early 2024, Apple confirms

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE INC OLED-enabled iPad Pro models to enter mass production in early 2024

According to research firm Omdia, Apple's upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, which will feature OLED displays, are set to begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024. The transition to OLED technology brings several advantages over the current LCD screens, including improved brightness, higher contrast ratio, enhanced colour accuracy, and reduced power consumption. Reports from MacRumors indicate that the use of OLED displays in the new iPad Pro models will offer significant visual enhancements compared to previous versions. The news was initially reported by the Korean website The Elec.

Apple has already integrated OLED displays into its latest iPhone and Apple Watch models, excluding the lower-end iPhone SE. The upcoming iPad Pro models may utilize a thin hybrid OLED display, combining flexible and rigid materials, potentially resulting in a slightly thinner design.

Image Source : APPLE INCApple iPad Pro models to enter mass production in early 2024- Details

The current iPad Pro models introduced in 2017 and onwards feature ProMotion technology, enabling a variable refresh rate ranging from 24Hz to 120Hz. By adopting OLED technology, the refresh rate could be further reduced to 10Hz or lower, leading to improved battery efficiency. The report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models can achieve a refresh rate as low as 1Hz while in an always-on display mode. Furthermore, the display sizes of the next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to see a slight increase, expanding from 11 and 12.9 inches to 11.1 and 13 inches.

In related news, Apple's forthcoming iPhone 15 series is rumoured to boast a stronger titanium construction and introduce new colour options. The lineup is expected to offer a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green option for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, according to reports from Gizmochina.

The move towards OLED displays in the iPad Pro lineup signifies Apple's commitment to leveraging advanced technology for enhanced visual experiences. The upcoming models are anticipated to offer users an even more immersive and power-efficient display, further solidifying Apple's position in the tablet market

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News