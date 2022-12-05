Elon Musk says his assassination risk is 'quite significant'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Billionaire businessman Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that his assassination risk is quite significant and he's definitely not going to be doing any open-air car parades.

Elon Musk said this during a two-hour-long conversation on Twitter Spaces. He said, "Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me or literally being shot is quite significant. I am definitely not going to be doing any open-air car parades.”

Continuing further, Musk once again pitched about free speech and its importance adding that ultimately what we want is that nobody to be oppressed.

Meanwhile, Musk these days is facing heavy criticism from Hollywood celebrity Kanye West who called him 'half-Chinese, genetic hybrid'. This came after Twitter suspended West's account.

Responding to Kanye West, Elon Musk said that he takes this as a compliment.

In another development, Musk has said that the tech giant Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on the micro-blogging platform.

According to Bloomberg, during a two-hour Twitter Spaces Musk also mentioned that Apple was Twitter's largest advertiser, reports MacRumors. The tech giant reportedly spends more than $100 million a year on advertising on the micro-blogging platform.

Meanwhile, Musk had criticised the App Store cut on November 18, by calling it a "hidden 30 per cent tax on the Internet".

