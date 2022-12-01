Twitter vs Apple issue resolved, tweets Elon Musk as he meets Tim Cook at iPhone headquarters

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter boss Elon Musk

Elon Musk vs Apple: Twitter's new boss Elon Musk after meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the issues between them have resolved adding Apple never said it was going to remove Twitter from its App store.

After his meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Elon on Thursday said that they have "resolved" misunderstandings over the micro-blogging platform possibly being removed from the App Store.

Musk posted a video on Twitter of his trip to the Apple headquarters and said, "Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple's beautiful HQ."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

The tweet received several replies.

One user said, "Once you said you would compete in the phone market, Tim Apple got scared and changed his tune. Power move by Elon," while another posted, "Yeah, after he saw we were all willing to smash our iPhones."

The latest development comes after Musk had upped his attacks on Apple.

He criticised the App Store cut on November 18, by calling it a "hidden 30 per cent tax on the Internet".

Musk tweeted on Monday that "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?", and the following day he said, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

