Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Elon Musk vs Apple now: Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, who remained in the headlines with several non-conventional decisions in the past few months, now appears to be entering in a tussle with iPhone maker Apple. The development comes after Musk claimed that Apple has "threatened to withhold" the micro-blogging platform from its App Store without giving a reason.

Musk's allegation came shortly after he tweeted late Monday night that Apple has "mostly stopped advertising on" Twitter following a poll that asked users about whether the iPhone maker should "publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers".

In a series of tweets, Musk said, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

"Did you know Apple puts a secret 30 per cent tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's claim.

While one user commented, "Apple doesn't support free speech", another said, "because you're violating the rules about moderating extremist content".

Meanwhile, Yoel Roth, who quit Twitter as Head of Trust and Safety earlier this month, said as Musk perpetuates lack of legitimacy through his impulsive changes and tweet-length pronouncements about platform rules, Twitter is now facing a close scrutiny by both Apple and Google app stores.

In a New York Times article amid the #RIPTwitter trending on social media, Roth said that "Twitter will have to balance its new owner's goals against the practical realities of life on Apple and Google's internet, no easy task for the employees who have chosen to remain".

"And as I departed the company, the calls from the app review teams had already begun," Roth wrote.

Musk says will make phones if Apple, Google remove Twitter

On Saturday, Musk said that he will produce "alternative" smartphones to compete with Apple and Android devices.

Twitter is now facing a close scrutiny by both Apple and Google app stores and Musk is worried that the micro-blogging platform can get removed from the app stores.

It all started when a user tweeted, "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

Musk replied, "I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one commented, "I bet he will revolutionise the smartphones," another said, "I feel somehow like this plan is already in the works."

