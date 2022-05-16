Dell launches G15 series laptops for gaming enthusiasts- know more

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: DELL Dell G15 series laptops

Dell, a US technology company has launched its latest gaming laptop range under the G15 series. The new series from Dell ishas come up with two models as a special edition- G15 5520 and G15 5521.

The Dell G15 5520 is priced from Rs 85,990 onwards and Dell G15 5521 SE is available at a starting price of Rs 1,18,990.

The 5520 variant of the laptop comes in Dark Shadow Grey, while the 5521 SE variant is available in Obsidian Black colours.

The new G15 series features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core Alderlake-H CPUs and NVIDIA's RTX30 series GPUs. The new laptops are enabled with 'Game Shift' technology and Alienware Command Center, enabling the users to have better controls and upgraded performance, enabling the throttling of CPUs and GPUs.

The laptop series comes with Dolby Audio and further offers supports three-dimensional gameplay technology with 360-degree audio and voice booting.

The "Game Shift" macro G key in the F9 position enables the user to launch the game-ready settings in order to improve performance.

The 12-zone, RGB LED chassis lighting can be turned on during the gameplay and could be turned off for low-key uses during school hours or meetings, stated Dell.

(Inputs from IANS)