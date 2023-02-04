ChatGPT becomes the fastest-growing app in the world, records 100 million users in 2 months

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI ChatGPT becomes fastest-growing app in the world

ChatGPT, a popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has reached 100 million users in 2 month's span. SimilarWeb's research has revealed that in January 2023, the chatbot recorded 13 million daily users. The site has overtaken rival social media applications like Instagram and TikTok, which took 2.5 years and 9 months, respectively, to reach 100 million members.

ALSO READ: Infinix partners with Marvel Studios for Zero 5G smartphone: All you need to know

As per the SimilarWeb statistics, the website received an estimated 25 million visitors per day during the past week. It added that the website's traffic has increased by 3.4% on average every day for the past month.

It further claims that January 31 becomes the day of most traffic, with the site attracting 28 million visits from 15.7 million distinct users.

However, the current internet titans, like Google, are becoming concerned about its growing pace.

The Google CEO alluded to the trend during the results conference when he often discussed the possibilities of AI and how eager everyone is to utilize it, citing the reception of ChatGPT as an example.

Elon Musk-backed OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year. The AI chatbot has been taught to respond in detail and in accordance with a prompt's instructions. Users only need to enter their questions, and the chatbot will respond.

It was recently announced that OpenAI is launching ChatGPT Plus, which will cost $20 per month and will be available only in the US. Users who have the Plus membership will have access to the services during busy hours. Additionally, these Plus members will get priority access to the new features and will benefit from speedier response times.

FAQs.

1-When was ChatGPT launched?

ChatGPT was launched on November 30, 2022.

2- What is OpenAI’s current evaluation after ChatGPT’s release?

OpenAI is valued at US$29 billion after the introduction of ChatGPT.

Latest Technology News