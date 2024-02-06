Challenges arise with UPI payments: Users report disruptions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPI Payment failed

Users across India are encountering difficulties while making UPI payments through popular UPI-enabled applications like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM and more. Several users have posted on the micro-blogging platform (X, formerly known as Twitter).

What is the problem with the UPI?

The failed payment issue has persisted for several hours (3-4 hours now) and the users are expressing frustration on the micro-blogging platform, tagging several banks like HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, and more.

As per the media reports, the UPI system as a whole has been experiencing disruptions, which are affecting the user’s ability to make payments even through verified UPI applications like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe and more.

About the user complaint

Several users have taken the issue to social media to voice their concerns about failed payments from linked banks like HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more.

Lack of acknowledgement by the banks and NPCI

Despite widespread complaints on social media platforms by users, neither the banks nor the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have officially acknowledged the ongoing disruptions which has been troubling users across the country. There is a lack of information on the cause of the issue and its resolution timeline.

ALSO READ: How to schedule messages on WhatsApp? Step-by-step guide