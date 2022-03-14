Follow us on Image Source : PR Blaupunkt Launches 2 new Android TVs at surprising price point

Blaupunkt, a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia, and related consumer lifestyle products had made its debut in India last year by launching Smart TVs. The company has added two new TV models- 40-inch HD ready and the 43-inch FHD TV, which are available at a starting price of Rs 15,999 and 19,999 respectively and is available on Flipkart.

The new range of TVs will be available to customers at up to 70% discount offered by Blaupunkt and a 10% instant discount offered on SBI Credit Card.



Both the newly launched Android TV from Blaupunkt comes with 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of storage, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. These TV models come with HDR10 for sharp visual details and vivid colours.



The TV further comes with 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound. Powered by the Android OS, users will get access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv through the single touch of the remote.



The company has claimed that they have sold record-breaking televisions since its start. All of the models, ranging in size from 32 to 65 inches, proved to be excellent selections for buyers on a budget and its Cybersound 4k series have been crowned with a 4.6 rating on Flipkart.

