Bill Gates and Satya Nadella applaud ISRO's success in landing Chandrayaan-3

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bill Gates and Satya Nadela appreciates ISRO in success

Bill Gates and Satya Nadella, prominent figures in the technology world, have extended their congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its success in landing Chandrayaan-3 at the moon's South Pole. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates praised the achievement, emphasizing the effectiveness of moonshot endeavors. He lauded ISRO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the scientists for this historic achievement.

Similarly, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella also joined in the accolades, highlighting the significance of this accomplishment for India and the future of space exploration. He expressed his excitement for ISRO's moon landing success.

India's achievement is noteworthy as it became the first country to achieve a successful landing on the moon's South Pole. This triumph marks India's second attempt in four years, positioning it among a select group of nations capable of achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface. Prior to India, the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union had accomplished this feat.

ALSO READ: YouTube to introduce song search by humming: Know how it works

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which consisted of a propulsion module, a lander, and a rover, demonstrated its capabilities by travelling over 3.84 lakh km over a span of 40 days before landing near the moon's South Pole. The culmination of this mission's suspense and anticipation occurred between 5.45 p.m. and 6.05 p.m. on Wednesday when the lander made its successful touchdown on the lunar soil.

ALSO READ New WhatsApp feature: Create groups without naming them

This achievement reflects India's growing prowess in space exploration and its contribution to global scientific advancements. The recognition and praise from prominent tech leaders such as Bill Gates and Satya Nadella further underline the significance of ISRO's achievement and its impact on the future of space exploration and technology.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News