Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15

Asus, a Taiwanese tech giant has launched its next-generation (2024 version) Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 laptops- highlighting with thin and light profiles in India. The new Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) are available for purchase at starting prices of Rs 1,29,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively.

In a statement Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said, "The latest additions to Asus’ lineup reiterate the brand’s position as a pioneer in the laptop segment and its focus on further elevating its consumer product line-up for consumers."

He further added, "The new Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 echo brilliance and redefine the boundaries of computing. The machines are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and offer tailored experiences for be it work, gaming, or creative endeavours."

Zenbook S 13

The Zenbook S 13 features a 13.3-inch 2.8K Asus Lumina OLED display. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor-155U, has up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD for storage.

Vivobook 15

Vivobook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel that provides a 16:9 aspect ratio, making it suitable for both work and play. It comes equipped with an Intel Core U-series processor, up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

ALSO READ: AI will be smarter than human by 2025: Elon Musk

Inputs from IANS