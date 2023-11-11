Apple's iPhone 15 Pro introduces spatial media capture feature: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro lineup, unveiled in September, introduces a notable feature – the ability to capture spatial photos and videos. These specialised images and videos are designed for eventual viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro, set to debut in early 2024.

To support this innovative capability, Apple has released the iOS 17.2 beta 2 software update for iPhones. It's important to note that this update is currently exclusive to beta testers and has not been made available to the general public.

Record Spatial Videos

With the update, iPhone 15 Pro users can now capture spatial videos and photos tailored for the Vision Pro headset. This involves utilizing the smartphone's ultra-wide and main camera to produce both photos and 3D videos.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple details the spatial video recording process, explaining that users should maintain the iPhone in landscape orientation for optimal results. Videos are recorded at 30 frames per second in 1080p resolution, with approximately 130 MB of storage required for a minute of spatial video.

How to Enable Spatial Videos Feature?

After installing the update, users will discover a new option in the Settings app called "Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro." Enabling this toggle unlocks a corresponding "Spatial" option within the Camera app's video interface, indicated by a Vision Pro-style icon.

Future Vision Pro Compatibility

When the Vision Pro headset becomes available in 2024, users will have the opportunity to enjoy these spatial videos through the AR/VR device. The mixed-reality headset will not only facilitate viewing but also allow users to capture spatial videos directly on the Vision Pro.

ALSO READ | Humane's AI Pin available for pre-order: Check price, features, and how it works

ALSO READ | Want to know more about Google employees daily work hours? Deets here

Latest Technology News