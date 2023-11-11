Humane's AI Pin available for pre-order: Check price, features, and how it works

Follow us on Image Source : HUMANE Humane's AI Pin available for pre-order at $699

Humane's AI Pin: Humane, a startup founded by former Apple executives, has introduced a new wearable device known as the AI Pin. This compact and lightweight gadget securely attaches to clothing, using sensors, projectors, and AI technology to deliver an array of features.

Features and Operations

The AI Pin is designed as a screenless wearable that aims to create a natural and straightforward interaction with technology. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, it includes essential sensors like a camera, microphone, and accelerometer. Additionally, the device includes a built-in projector for displaying information on surfaces.

Pricing and Availability

Available for pre-order at $699, the Humane AI Pin is set to ship in early 2024 which offers consumers a glimpse into the future of wearable technology.

How AI Pin Works

The AI Pin operates by combining sensors and AI technology which is driven by extensive language models. For instance, during a leisurely walk, its camera identifies surrounding objects and landmarks which delivers useful details like restaurant names or bus stop distances. Promised updates in 2024 will introduce advanced navigational capabilities.

Beyond information, the AI Pin serves as a controller for various devices. Users can make calls, send texts, manage smart home devices, or play music on their smartphones. Moreover, the AI Pin provides access to AI-powered applications like translation services, virtual assistants, and personal trainers.

Privacy-Focused Design

Privacy is a key focus in the design of the AI Pin. A built-in privacy indicator light effectively communicates when the camera, microphone, or input sensors are active. Users retain full control, with the flexibility to disable the AI Pin's sensors according to their preferences.

