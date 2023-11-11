Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' ends today: Check exclusive discounts on premium gaming smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE One Plus 11

Flipkart Diwali Sale: As Diwali lights up the celebrations, Flipkart is offering big discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, and more during its Big Diwali Sale. Banks are offering great deals and exchange offers that make it a good time to buy a new device without spending too much money.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Today

For gamers seeking a premium experience, today marks the final day of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023. Don't miss out on the chance, take advantage of these offers to save money and get a new device for yourself.

OnePlus 11 5G (16GB RAM+256GB ROM)

Priced at ₹58,700, the OnePlus 11 5G features a 50MP primary camera, 120Hz AMOLED QHD display, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It comes with a robust 5000mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging support for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM)

Priced at ₹99,999 the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G boasts a Pro-grade Camera system with a 200MP Wide-angle Camera. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it ensures smooth gaming performance.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB)

Priced at ₹1,06,999, the Google Pixel 8 Pro combines a Tensor G3 SoC, a vibrant 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 50MP+48MP+48MP camera setup for high-quality photos. The robust 5050mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)

With a 48MP main camera and all-day battery life, the iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹127,999 offers great video capabilities and extended usage. The Action mode ensures smooth handheld videos which makes it a comprehensive device for users.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro (128GB)

With a titanium build, Ceramic Shield front, and A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro at ₹134,900 offers durability and efficient gaming experiences. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion enhances graphics, while the pro camera system delivers high-quality photos.

