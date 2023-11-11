Want to know more about Google employees daily work hours? Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google Employees Work Hours: An anonymous Google employee claimed earlier this year that they only worked about 90 minutes a day and still received decent pay, but a recent report from CNBC suggests this isn't the norm. Most Google employees, like those in many other companies, put in the daily grind and work at least eight hours a day, according to an internal memo.

The memo was in response to an employee requesting flexible hours on more days in a week. Google's HR representative in the memo explained that salaried Googlers usually work longer than eight-hour days which makes a compressed 100% schedule unrealistic.

Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini clarified that the company does allow flexible work schedule requests based on roles and teams. She also mentioned that many employees end up working more than eight hours a day when needed, especially during busy periods.

Mencini stated, "As with any company, there are times when our employees work more than 40 hours in a week to meet deadlines, cover teammates, or deliver products and services to our users."

In an all-hands meeting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned the importance of adopting cost-cutting measures, discouraging employees from equating money with enjoyment. Google has undergone layoffs this year, with Pichai stressing the need to be smart, frugal, scrappy, and more efficient in times of uncertainty.

It seems that the initial claim of a Google employee working minimal hours for decent pay is not representative of the majority. According to the internal memo, Google employees typically work at least eight hours a day, and the company does allow flexibility based on roles and teams.

