Diwali 2023: 7 credit cards offering best deals on shopping. Cashback and discount details here

Best Credit Card Deals for Diwali 2023: As the festive season approaches, many businesses offer deals and discounts to attract customers and increase sales. To take full advantage of these offers, consumers can use cashback credit cards. These cards offer rewards for every purchase made. To understand how to use these cards to their fullest benefit, it is important to learn how they work. This includes understanding how to earn rewards and how to redeem them.

How Cashback Works

When you use a cashback credit card, a percentage of your spending comes back to you. It's like a little bonus for every purchase. Most cards put this cash or rewards directly into your account which reduces your credit card bill.

Shopping Tips with Cashback Cards

Check for merchant restrictions; some cards offer cashback only on select platforms. Match the card with your spending habits; different cards focus on specific categories. Explore additional benefits like fuel surcharge waivers and lounge access.

Top Picks for Festive Shopping

According to Paisabazaar, here is a list of seven credit cards with cashback rewards for this festive season (Online or Offline):

Amazon ICICI Credit Card

Annual Fee: Nil

Highlights: 5% cashback on Amazon for Prime members, 3% for non-Prime members, 2% on flights, recharges, bill payments, gift cards, and more.

Reliance SBI Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 499

Perks: 5 reward points per Rs 100 on Reliance Retail stores, dining, movies, and 1 point on other retail purchases.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 500

Notable Cashback: 5% on Flipkart, 4% on Cleartrip, cult.fit, PVR, Swiggy, TATA PLAY & Uber, 1.5% on other categories.

Swiggy HDFC Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 500

Perks: 10% cashback on Swiggy, 5% on partner merchants, 1% on other spends.

Myntra Kotak Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 500

Perks: 7.5% discount on Myntra, 5% cashback on partner merchants like Swiggy, PVR, and more.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card

Annual Fee: Rs. 500

Perks: 25% cashback on Airtel bills, 10% on utility payments, and 10% on preferred merchants like Zomato.

Reliance SBI Card Prime

Annual Fee: Rs. 2,999

Bonus: 10 reward points on Reliance Retail, 5 points on dining, movies, entertainment, and 2 points on other retail buys.

