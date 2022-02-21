Apple iPhone 14 Pro to match the latest Samsung Galaxy handset with 8GB RAM- Report

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Highlights Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of display

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in or around September and now a new report suggests that iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the highest memory ever offered in an iPhone.

Leaker "yeux1122", on the Korean blogging site Naver, claims the 8GB figure is confirmed. Mass production is also claimed to be underway, reports AppleInsider.

Leaker "yeux1122" notes that 8GB RAM would mean the "iPhone 14 Pro" matches the latest equivalent Samsung Galaxy. No prior iPhone has been released with an 8GB option.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. The hole is believed to be for the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera as well as the Face ID infrared camera at a minimum.

The Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade.

Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera onboard. However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera.

Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.