Amazon Launches ‘Camera Gifting Day’ sale for Valentine’s Day: Here are the Top 5 Cameras to buy with heavy di

Amazon India has announced the commencement of its ‘Camera Gifting Days’ to celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day. The new sale will offer several deals on a variety of cameras and their accessories. The ‘Camera Gifting Days’ sale has already started and will last till 14th February 2022 on Amazon.

Customers can get up to 50% off on Cameras with high resolution, Built-in monaural microphone, Sound-recording level adjustable, wind filter provision which enables a better photography experience. Additionally, they can also avail of no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are some cameras and their accessories on Amazon. with offers and deals from sellers.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Cupid Box

Cupid Box is a great gift for anyone who loves to click and own a funky gadget. we recently reviewed the Cupid box which contains Instax Mini 11 Camera, Instax Mini Glossy Film Pack 10x2, Instax Fridge Magnet (5/pack), and Instax LED Bunting. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a compact instant camera with light and soothing colours and an iconic design from the company. The camera comes with a selfie mirror and close-up lens and is capable to capture instant selfies and print the same instantly. Indeed, old-school but never out of fashion. You can buy this for Rs. 5,999.

Canon EOS 1500D DSLR

For photography lovers, one can choose to get a Canon EOS 1500D DSLR camera which comes with a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 4+ image processor, 9-point AF 1 centre cross-type AF point. The camera features a Full HD video with full manual control and selectable frame rates (great for precision and high-quality video work). For connectivity, the camera can be connected with WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in which could further be used for remotely controlling the camera and transferring pictures wirelessly. during the Amazon sale, the camera is available at a discounted price of Rs. 36,499.

DJI OM 4 SE Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal

It is a lightweight, portable and Palm-Sized Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones - and a versatile tool that unlocks the full potential of your smartphone. One can enjoy flawless selfies, super-smooth video, automatic tracking, and so much more with this DJI phone gimbal. Get this for Rs.14,990.

Digitek (DRL 12 C) 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

The LED ring light is made of special energy-saving LED beads, constant current drive and low power loss, low heat generation, safety and environmental protection, lightweight and portable. Digitek 12" Ring Light adopts the latest technology to emit more soft light with 3 colour lighting modes- White, Warm Yellow and Warm White. The ring light with a tripod could be bought at Rs 1,599 during the camera sale on Amazon.

GoPro Hero 10 Action Camera

This camera enables you to shoot with fine detail, realistic texture and stunning contrast, even in low light. Thanks to its new water-shedding hydrophobic lens cover that repels water while helping to eliminate lens flare and other artefacts. The camera can be bought at a discounted price of Rs. 52,990.