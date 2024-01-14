Sunday, January 14, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Airtel India suffers brief outage In Delhi-NCR

Airtel India suffers brief outage In Delhi-NCR

Airtel India is the second largest provider of mobile telephony and also the second largest provider of fixed telephony in the country and is also a provider of broadband internet and subscription television services.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2024 22:08 IST
Airtel India customers faced outage
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Airtel India customers faced outage

Airtel India, one of the biggest mobile service providers in the country, went down causing several customers to face service interruptions in the Delhi-NCR areas on Sunday. According to istheservicedown.in (website), AirTel India customers faced an outage for a few hours from 08:10 PM IST at Sunday evening. 

"The chart below shows the number of Airtel India reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Delhi and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line," stated istheservicedown.in.

India Tv - The chart shows the outage

Image Source : ISTHESERVICEDOWN.INThe chart shows the outage

The following are the most recent problems reported by Airtel India users through the website ( istheservicedown.in.):

  • Internet (50%)
  • Phone (24%)
  • Total Blackout (11%)
  • Total Blackout (11%)
  •  Wi-fi (11%)
  • E-mail (3%)
  • TV (1%)

After the outage for a few hours, the services of Airtel India started functioning normally in the national capital region.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News