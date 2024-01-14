Airtel India suffers brief outage In Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Airtel India customers faced outage

Airtel India, one of the biggest mobile service providers in the country, went down causing several customers to face service interruptions in the Delhi-NCR areas on Sunday. According to istheservicedown.in (website), AirTel India customers faced an outage for a few hours from 08:10 PM IST at Sunday evening.

"The chart below shows the number of Airtel India reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Delhi and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line," stated istheservicedown.in.

Image Source : ISTHESERVICEDOWN.INThe chart shows the outage

The following are the most recent problems reported by Airtel India users through the website ( istheservicedown.in.):

Internet (50%)

Phone (24%)

Total Blackout (11%)

Wi-fi (11%)

E-mail (3%)

TV (1%)

After the outage for a few hours, the services of Airtel India started functioning normally in the national capital region.