AI will be a game changer for some sectors in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw at Global AI Conclave

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AI will be a game changer for some sectors in India

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) has been working towards ensuring that artificial intelligence becomes an energetic enabler for millions of users with clear and accountable protecting power, said the government of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the GPAI summit in the capital of the country and stated that artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the country’s tech landscape.

Image Source : FILEPM Modi

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union IT Minister said that AI will be a game changer for some sectors including water resources, healthcare, agriculture and education. It will help in building real-life use cases for India.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT said, “GPAI is a coming together of the nations that can work together to shape the future of AI to give a framework that enables the good of AI for all our people, while ensuring clear and accountable guardrails while ensuring that safety, trust and responsibility are put in place.”

He further added, As the host country, "we ourselves have seen the power of tech in last nine years since our PM launched Digital India, and we have seen how technology has transformed the lives of our citizens.”

About the Summit- Date and Time

The summit, which has been organised in India it will take place in New Delhi from December 12-14. As per Vaishnaw, "we will be able to arrive at some consensus" on building responsible AI which will guardrail the future of the nation.

After the successful AI Safety Summit in the UK, the GPAI summit in scheduled for the December 12. in India which will deliberate upon the risks which are associated with AI, before a global framework reaches South Korea by next year (2024).

ALSO READ: Google 'Private Space' feature will hide apps on your Android device | Details here

Latest Technology News