Google 'Private Space' feature will hide apps on your Android device | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google 'Private Space' feature will hide apps on your Android device

Google, the tech giant is said to be working on a 'Private Space' feature which will help in adding support for hiding apps on Android devices. The new feature is expected to surface soon with an updated version of the OS, where the feature is expected to enable the users to hide files from the other users, and have enhanced security.

Samsung already has a similar feature called ‘Secure Folder’ which has been available for the users for past 6 years, which certainly makes Google running very much behind the race when it comes to smartphone app security. The tech giant is set to add native support with Private Space which will enable other smartphone makers to offer similar functionality on their handset.

It was Mishaal Rahman who spotted the development of the feature on the first beta for the upcoming Android 14 QPR2 release. As per the details shared by him, the second beta version contains even more details about the feature. In a report filed by Android Police, Rahman said that the new feature can be spotted in the latest beta version, under the Security & privacy option in the settings app.

About the new Private Space feature

The new feature is under development, and it will enable Android users to create a new user profile on the handset which could be locked with a biometrics/password/PIN. Users who have not yet tried Android's 'Work Profile' feature might be familiar with it very soon.

The main highlight of the new feature

Android will be hiding the presence of these apps and the contents of their notifications once the profile is locked.

This will come in handy if you want to hand your smartphone over to a family member while preventing access to certain apps or other content.

As per Rahman, Google is also developing a feature which will have the ability to showcase these applications only when the name "private space" is being typed in the search bar. This feature will help to prevent other users from knowing if they have enabled the Private Space feature in the first place.

ALSO READ: Shiprocket to raise around 100 million dollars, and this is what they have planned

Latest Technology News