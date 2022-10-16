5G services to be rolled out in Odisha by March 2023: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5G

High-speed 5G services will be rolled out in a few big cities of Odisha by March 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons here, Vaishnaw said the 5G services will be rolled out in about 200 cities of India under the first phase. In this phase, a few major cities of Odisha will also be connected with a 5G network by the end of March 2023, he said.

By the end of 2023, under phase II, around 80 per cent of the state will be covered under the high-speed Internet service, he informed.

All the big cities will be covered in phase 1 and the service will be subsequently extended to semi-urban areas and then, rural areas across the country said Vaishanw.

On the development of the Bhubaneswar Railway Station to a world-class station, Vaishnaw, who is also the Railway Minister, said he has requested his elder brother and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to perform the Bhumi Puja. After that physical work will begin for the mega project, he informed.

Vaishanw also inaugurated India's first Aluminum freight rake - 61 (BOBRNALHSM1) at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Sunday. The rake's destination is Bilaspur.

The minister said in the coming days, the lightweight technology will also be used in the making of passenger trains. It will reduce carbon footprint as lower consumption of fuel in empty direction and more transport of freight in loaded condition, he added. A single rake can save over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime.

This is a dedicated effort for the Make in India programme as it has been fully designed and developed indigenously in collaboration with Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Hindalco and Besco Wagon, sources said.

It is a full-lock bolted construction with no welding on the superstructure. The tare is 3.25 tons lower than normal steel rakes, with 180 tons extra carrying capacity resulting in higher throughput per wagon, they said.

