Zoom video calling trick: How to create looping videos and skip meetings

Ever since we have started working from due to the Coronavirus lockdown almost everywhere, our dependency on video calling platforms has drastically increased. Among the various video calling platforms we are using, Zoom is both the famous and infamous one. Famous because it is being a lot and infamous because it has numerous security issues.

Despite that, people are using it and the daily routine of attending the meetings to stay in sync with your boss is still there. While this causes distress to many, we have a hack for you that can easily skip those meetings. You can create a looping video, set it has a zoom background, and make your boss believe that you are right there when you aren’t really. Here’s how:

How to create looping video on Zoom and skip virtual meetings?

You need to follow a couple of steps to make this happen. The first step is to record a video. For this, you have to follow these steps:

Open Zoom. If you don’t have it, you can download it on your computer or laptop

Tap on the Create Meeting option

Once you are in the frame, you need to start recording the video by pressing alt+r

Make a video showing you sitting in a meeting for real

Press alt+r again to stop recording and exit the meeting room

The recording will automatically be converted into a video and you can store it wherever you want

The second step requires you to edit the video to remove the black frame and make it look natural. For this,

Go to any video editing tool such as Windows Movie Maker, Adobe Premiere Pro, or any other editing platform

Select the recorded video you want to edit

Just trim the black borders and it’s done

The third step is to create a background in Zoom. Zoom allows you to create a customised background and you just have to add your video to it. For this,

Head to Zoom

Tap on the gear-shaped Settings menu

Select the Virtual Background option

Tap on (+) option and then the Add Video option

Add the recorded video and you are done

The fourth and the last step requires you to cover the webcam so that the looping video can play in the background and your actual background doesn’t appear on the video chat. You can tape it up for the same. Additionally, you can turn off your microphone too to avoid any noises.

The hack acts as both a fun activity and a saviour for situations you want to avoid the video chat. While recording the video, keep in mind that the expressions are the ones you make while attending an actual meeting and keep the video long. Additionally, if someone asks for your opinion and you need to attend the meeting, just go close to the webcam and remove the tape. This way, your new live background will appear, thus, superseding the recorded one.

