Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro confirmed to launch in India on October 15: Features, specifications and more

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro as part of its global online event. Now, the company is all set to launch the new Mi 10T series in India, scheduled to take place on October 15. Read on to know more about the new Xiaomi smartphones in the country.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India launch on October 15

The company will launch the Mi 10T nad the Mi 10T Pro in India on October 15 via an online event. The launch will take place at 12 pm, for which Xiaomi has started sending out media invites. Additionally, the launch date has been revealed by Xiaomi India's Twitter handle, as well as, Flipkart, confirming that the devices will be available via the e-commerce portal.

Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro fall in the premium category and come with 5G support, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 144Hz refresh rate, and triple rear cameras as their main highlights.

Starting with the Mi 10T, it features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, it gets tree rear cameras (64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens) and a 20MP front camera. The device gets various camera features such as 8K video recording, Panorama mode, Pro mode, Night mode 2.0, Beauty mode, new photo filters, AI camera capabilities, and more. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

The Mi 10T Pro shares most of the specifications as the Mi 10T. The only difference is in the rear camera configuration and the RAM/Storage options. The Mi 10T Pro houses a 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens as the three rear cameras. While the Mi 10T has 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB RAM/Storage options, the Mi 10T Pro has an increased 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM/Storage options.

Additionally, both smartphones support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock feature. While the Mi 10T has Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options, the Mi 10T Pro has Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Aurora Blue colours.

Although pricing details aren't available, the Mi 10T series could fall under Rs. 50,000 as the starting price.

