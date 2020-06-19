Friday, June 19, 2020
     
Is WhatsApp Down? Users report issues with Last Seen, Privacy Settings on Android, iOS

WhatsApp facing issues in terms of privacy settings as reported by some users in India as well as other regions. Here's all you need to know.

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2020 21:28 IST
Image Source : DOWN DETECTOR

WhatsApp Down on Android, iOS.

WhatsApp Down in India: WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, has been reportedly facing issues from the past few minutes. According to the website Down Detector, the cross-platform messaging application has been facing issues in India since around 8:39 PM. Until now, over 470 users have reported issues in their app on the website.

Apart from reporting the issue on Down Detector, the users have been taking it to Twitter. According to some users, the issue is with the Privacy Settings of the app. Users are unable to change their privacy settings including the ability to show their last seen to their friends or nobody. IndiaTVNews.com confirmed this on both Android and iOS versions of the app. You can have a look at the screenshot attached below to have a better understanding of what is happening.

India Tv - whatsapp, whatsapp down, media files, stickers, whatsapp not working, last seen issue, whatsapp issu

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA

WhatsApp facing problems in India.

A lot of twitter users have been sharing their experience. Here's a glance at what Twitteratis have to say:

According to Down Detector, 61 per cent of the users have reported issues with changing the Last Seen setting on their iOS or Android smartphone. While 31 per cent of the users have complained about connection issuers, 6 per cent of the reports suggest errors with sending and receiving messages.

Such an error usually occurs when there is some issue on the server-side. The Facebook-owned giant has been bombarded by user tweets up until now and they are already working on a fix. In case you are facing a similar problem on your smartphone, you should be able to change privacy settings soon. Once the app starts working fine, we will update this area.

