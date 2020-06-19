Is WhatsApp Down? Users report issues with Last Seen, Privacy Settings on Android, iOS

Image Source : DOWN DETECTOR WhatsApp Down on Android, iOS.

WhatsApp Down in India: WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, has been reportedly facing issues from the past few minutes. According to the website Down Detector, the cross-platform messaging application has been facing issues in India since around 8:39 PM. Until now, over 470 users have reported issues in their app on the website.

Apart from reporting the issue on Down Detector, the users have been taking it to Twitter. According to some users, the issue is with the Privacy Settings of the app. Users are unable to change their privacy settings including the ability to show their last seen to their friends or nobody. IndiaTVNews.com confirmed this on both Android and iOS versions of the app. You can have a look at the screenshot attached below to have a better understanding of what is happening.

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA WhatsApp facing problems in India.

A lot of twitter users have been sharing their experience. Here's a glance at what Twitteratis have to say:

#WhatsAppdown

WhatsApp facing serious problems not showing last seen status on chat pic.twitter.com/QW0kT5a0F5 — Alok Kushwaha (@techseet) June 19, 2020

@WhatsApp down: Last seen online status not working, users report privacy settings issue #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/C82rWoZQ3t — Ayaz Buriro (@AyazBuriroPPP) June 19, 2020

Can't update privacy settings

Last seen loading#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/i33B3RiOWO — Dhruv Gupta (@DhruGupta3) June 19, 2020

According to Down Detector, 61 per cent of the users have reported issues with changing the Last Seen setting on their iOS or Android smartphone. While 31 per cent of the users have complained about connection issuers, 6 per cent of the reports suggest errors with sending and receiving messages.

Such an error usually occurs when there is some issue on the server-side. The Facebook-owned giant has been bombarded by user tweets up until now and they are already working on a fix. In case you are facing a similar problem on your smartphone, you should be able to change privacy settings soon. Once the app starts working fine, we will update this area.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage