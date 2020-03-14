WhatsApp adds Advanced Search feature on Android, iOS: Here's how it works

WhatsApp Advanced Search feature available on iOS and Android

WhatsApp Messenger has reached a point where it now has over 2 billion users globally. In order to reach such a milestone, the company constantly updated the application with features that users wanted. The Facebook-owned giant recently rolled out the much-awaited update that brought Dark Mode on board. Along with the Dark Mode feature, the company also introduced Advanced search for both iOS and Android platforms. However, due to the hype of Dark Mode, a lot of people missed on other features.

WhatsApp already had a search feature that allowed users to search for a particular message in a chat. This feature came in handy while looking for tickets, address or other important messages. However, the feature did not allow users to look for images or audios. Now, the company has added a new Advanced Search feature that allows users to filter the search with photos, audio, links, documents or other media files.

As of now, Advanced search options are not available for all users. However, if you have received the update, here's how it works:

In order to initiate a search, tap on the search icon on the top bar and search for a keyword. Apart from bringing search results from chat history, the app will now also bring options to search the same keyword for photos, links and videos. So, if you search for the keyword "Good Morning", it will not only show messages with those words but also the images or videos you might have shared with the word.

Advanced search also covers searches for GIFs, documents and audio. There's also a specific search for web links, which could be incredibly useful if you can't remember who sent a link or just want to see a list of everything sent. According to WABetaInfo, the company will soon add audio search feature.

If you are unable to see the feature on your smartphone, try updating the app on your Android or iOS smartphone from the Google Play Store or App Store.