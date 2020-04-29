Here’s what LogMeIn, Qlik, Cyberbit are doing to help you during the COVID-19 lockdown

Apps like LogMeIn can save you from cyberattacks.

Considering the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing how technology is playing a vital role in maintaining economies, livelihoods and lives of people across the globe. Technology is becoming an unsung hero that is touching the lives of each person.

Due to technology only today many corporates/organizations are able to manage their work better unlike during the 19th century’s Spanish flu outbreak. Here’s a rundown of some tech giants who are providing tools to companies to perform better during COVID-19 pandemic:

LogMeIn

Considering the Work from home scenario, the remote working tools are becoming an important part of our day to day life. LogMeIn is one of the world’s top 10 SaaS companies providing multiple remote working tools for collaboration, remote support and customer engagement. Some of the products offered by LogMeIn are GoToWebinar, GoToMeeting, Rescue etc.

In the time of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, to help and support the community and customers, LogMeIn has provided free Emergency Remote Work Kits for Health Care Providers, Educational Institutions, and Municipalities & Non-Profit organizations. Using these products you can easily maintain social distance and communicate with your community, co-workers, teach you students etc.

Cyberbit

Cyberbit Range addresses one of the most acute cybersecurity problems: preparing the human element for attacks. The company recently announced that the company will provide $100,000 worth of free, remote cybersecurity training on their Cyber Range to help organizations challenged with maintaining training continuity for their information security teams as a result of recent travel restrictions, quarantines and social distancing.

Qlik

Qlik has a huge portfolio of cloud-based and on-premise solutions meet customers’ growing needs starting from data integration all the way to reporting and self-service visual analysis. Customers using Qlik Sense, QlikView, Qlik Replicate and Qlik Compose can bring data together from multiple sources so that the data can be used. This ability to combine data sets allows customers to find the hidden relationships within the information they have which then leads to insights and ignites ideas.

During this COVID19 pandemic, Qlik Sense, a business intelligence (BI) and visual analytics platform are being used by organizations, including The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), to track and manage data. Apart from that, at a time where we are inundated by information, Qlik Insight Bot, a chatbot which uses natural language to provide responses to queries given to the bot, is helping users to get intelligence rapidly, securely and on-the-go by having access to the information/data, anytime and anywhere.

