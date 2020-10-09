Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter India launches new emoji for World Mental Health Day.

On the eve of World Mental Health Day, micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday introduced a green ribbon emoji to amplify conversations around mental health. Twitter is promoting conversations around mental health by encouraging people to use the service to share their experiences while reaching others and this October 10, World Mental Health Day is another such opportunity, the company said.

The emoji will be live until October 16 and can be generated by using any of the hashtags while Tweeting: #WMHD2020, #WorldMentalHealthDay, #LetsTalk, #MentalHealthForAll, #MentalHealth and more.

"While Twitter continues to work with its mental health partners in India and around the world to foster dialogue about #MentalHeath, product features such as Twitter Lists empower people to customise their ‘feed' - to be able to discover and recommend accounts that resonate with what matters to them," the company said in a statement.

A List is a compilation of various Twitter accounts. Users can create their own custom Lists, or follow Lists created by others. Viewing a List timeline will show users a series of tweets from only the accounts on that List, making it easier for people to find what interests them.

Leveraging this feature, various organisations have come forward on World Mental Health Day to create Lists of credible accounts that people can follow for information and awareness around the topic of mental health, the platform said.

