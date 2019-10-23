Amazon Diwali Special Sale: Offers on top rated smartphones

Top-rated phones on Amazon

Amazo's latest Diwali sale in on and if you were looking to get your hands on a new smartphone this can be the best time to put your money in a new phone. Apart from the discounts on the phone Amazon is offering exciting exchange offers bundled with an additional 10 per cent discount on purchases made through with Axis Bank, City Bank and Rupay Cards. We know selecting your best option in phones is a very difficult courtesy to the abundant options we have now, so we thought we can help you choose your next phone taking in consideration reviews and rating of the buyers of the phone.

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is one of the most preferred choices in the premium range of smartphones. The iPhone XR which is rated with an average rating of 4.5 stars is listed at Rs 44,900 with an additional exchange, bank and card offers. The device is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Talking of the camera it sports a single 12-megapixel camera and gets a 7-megapixel front camera

OnePlus 7

This flagship killer from OnePlus became people's favourite soon after its launch. The smartphone has an overall rating of 4.5 with more than 16000 customer reviews. The device is packed with the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB+128GB and 8 GB + 256GB storage variants. In terms of camera, it gets a dual-camera setup with 48-megapixel lens assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary camera and 16-megapixel front camera. While the 6GB variant of the phone is currently unavailable the 8GB RAM variant is being sold at Rs 34,999 with additional offers from Amazon.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Just like OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also people's favourite. The phone has an average rating of 4.5 from around 10000 satisfied customers. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants. Its gets 6.67 90 Hz display ( 1140x3120 pixels) with curved glass and HDR 10 support. Talking about the camera it gets a triple camera setup with 48MP+8MP+16MP and a 16 MP pop up selfie camera on the front. The phone starts at Rs 48,999 for the base version.

Samsung Galaxy M30s.

The Galaxy M30s mid-range smartphone from Samsung is one of the most top-rated phones on Amazon. The phone has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 46000 customers. Talking about the specification of the phone, Galaxy M30s comes powered by Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants. It gets a triple camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel lens. The phone is currently priced at a starting price of Rs 16,990 with additional offers from Amazon

Oppo K3

This sub Rs 20000 smartphone from Oppo has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 3000 customers and could be your option if you are looking to buy a phone in this range. On the Inside, it is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB+64GB RAM and 8GB+128GB RAM variant. Talking about the camera it gets a dual-camera setup with 16 MP + 2 MP lens and the device gets a 16-megapixel pop selfie shooter. While the 6GB variant of the phone is currently unavailable thee 8 GB variant is listed at Rs 18,990.