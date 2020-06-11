Buying a tablet for children? Here's what you should look for

Image Source : PIXABAY Here's what you should look for when you go for tablet shopping for your children.

As schools across India are shut to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, students are getting used to the new normal of digital learning. For e-learning, use of a tablet or computer is a must, however, concerns of too much screen time is a concern for students and parents.

To provide your child with a gadget which is easy to access, flexible to use and child-friendly and a bit light on the pocket, here are aspects you should look forward to.

Display and Size

The tablet market is quite a niche and you would not really find a ton of options. However, the first thing you would notice on any tablet listing would be the screen size. While 8-inch should be sufficient for most of the work, a larger screen will offer more space for presentations, video calls and more.

The quality of the display also matters a lot as the child should not have a strain on their eyes while looking at the screen for a long time. Here, you should prefer that the tablet at least has a Full HD panel.

Performance

While buying a tablet, most parents would have the feeling that more performance will allow the children to game. That is true. But, getting a low power tablet will have a lot of lag and would slow down over time to a point where even the child’s online classes would be affected. So, ensure the tablet at least has 4GB of RAM and a decent processor.

Battery Life

The last thing one would want is the child’s tablet suddenly turning off in the middle of an ongoing online lecture. In order to ensure something like this does not happen, one should ensure the tablet has good battery life.

Front Camera, Speakers and Mic

With online classes becoming common day by day, the front camera, speakers and microphone have also become an important aspect. Even if the tablet has bad speakers, one can get away with a pair of earphones. However, one should ensure that the front camera is decent enough so that the child is visible to their teachers for a better interaction during the class.

Our Suggestions

The tablet market is currently being dominated by Apple’s iPads. It checks most of the boxes by offering a great display, front camera, speakers and battery life. The tablet even brings great performance to the table, which means your child can even play PUBG Mobile on it. And when you don’t want to see him playing, Apple’s iPadOS does offer Parental Controls that will allow you to block any games while they are studying.

Apple iPad (6th gen) is usually available under Rs. 25,000 online. However, as of writing this article, most of the iPad models are out of stock on both Flipkart and Amazon.

In case you are looking for an Android alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are great options. On the budget side, one can look for tablets from Lenovo and Huawei.

