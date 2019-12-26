Samsung teases new ‘human-like’ AI Neon, to launch at CES 2020

Samsung teases its human-like AI Neon for CES 2020

Samsung is all set for the upcoming CES 2020 tradeshow, which is scheduled for January 7, 2020. The South Korean company will be announcing a bunch of things, amongst which there will be an AI project called Neon.

Samsung’s ‘human-like’ AI Neon

Samsung’s Star Labs has been working on an AI, dubbed Neon for a while now. The project will finally see the light of the day in 2020, during CES 2020 to be precise. As hinted by Neon’s Twitter handle.

While we lack details about Neon, (neither social media nor the website has information on it) the AI is expected to have ‘human-like’ properties and could be far more enhanced than the existing virtual assistants. Additionally, Neon is likely to work with 5G.

Honored to have so much coverage even before we unveil. But contrary to some news, NEON is NOT about Bixby, or anything you have seen before. #NEON is coming to #CES2020, so stay tuned! @neondotlife — NEON (@neondotlife) December 26, 2019

It is further suggested that Neon has nothing to do with Samsung’s current Bixby virtual assistant and will be a total new take on the AI tech, “something you have never seen before.”

If at all the AI project turns out to be revolutionary, it will be a tough competition for the likes of Google Assistant and Siri, and even Samsung’s own Bixby that failed to impress the masses.

As concrete details are still behind the curtain, we will have to wait until the forthcoming CES 2020 tech event for a conclusive idea.

As a reminder, CES 2020 will take place in Las Vegas from January 7 and will go on until January 10. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.

Latest technology news