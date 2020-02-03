Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked video: All you need to know about Samsung’s 2nd foldable device

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung will soon be launching its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 series and its second foldable smartphone, purportedly called the Galaxy Z Flip and we are all in with rumours and leaks. The latest one is leaked video featuring the Galaxy Z Flip and shows how the device looks like in reality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip design

Popular leakster Ben Geskin posted a real-life hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on Twitter, showing how the foldable smartphone could be like. The smartphone has a clam-shell design, which conforms with the past rumours and opens in a horizontal manner.

The Galaxy Z Flip will open once you out your thumb between the two folds, much like we used to open the flip phones. Once opened, the foldable smartphone two display halves will be converted into a single, long display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The video further throws light on the ease of opening and closing the foldable smartphone, which is due to the hinge. This also gives us an inkling that it will indeed a durable and well-made foldable device as opposed to the Galaxy Fold.

Once closed, the device has dual cameras and a small display, mainly for notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications, Features

While not all details are confirmed, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display along with a 1.06-inch mini display on the outside, acting as a notification panel. The device is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

There could be 256GB of internal storage and a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging. On the camera front, the device might have two rear cameras, rated at 12MP each and a 10MP front camera.

Additionally, the smartphone could support Wireless PowerShare feature, which will let the Galaxy Z Flip charge another smartphone wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be priced below $1,000, which will be way less than the Galaxy Fold pricing. While previously it was said to hit the stores in March, it could now be available to buy in February 2020.

We will let you know how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is really like once it gets launched. So, stay tuned to this space.

