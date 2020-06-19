Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to come with a 60Hz display: Report

Image Source : PIGTOU X ONLEAKS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to come with a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch is just around the corner and we are already witnessing a lot of leaks and rumours. Recent reports have suggested that the flagship smartphone series could launch alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 in August. Speculations have suggested that this time around the company will be launching three Note phones, the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

According to the popular tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 will come with a flat display and a "wide frame". Unlike the last year, the flagship smartphone will get a flat display instead of a curved one. It will compensate for that by flaunting narrow bezels.

Apart from the flat display, the Galaxy Note 20 is also said to come with a 60Hz refresh rate display. Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy S20 series came with a 120Hz panel. Also, the reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 20+ and the Note 20 Ultra will have high refresh rate displays as well.

Recent reports have also suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 series will be available in Black, Copper, White/Grey and Mint Green colour options. Apart from the displays, the Note 20 variants will see differences in cameras and battery.

As mentioned above, Samsung is said to launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 as well at the August 5 online launch event. The company is also speculated to launch a 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip soon. However, we will have to wait until Samsung officially announces anything.

