Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pre-booking offers allow users to exchange their cracked smartphones

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series can be bought in exchange for a cracked screen smartphone.

Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones in India. As the phones are set to be delivered to the masses, the company has announced a set of pre-booking offers with the new handsets. Now, the customers who pre-book the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can even put up a cracked screen smartphone for exchange and get an additional Rs 5,000 off.

The upgrade offer will be applicable on all smartphones including Samsung and non-Samsung models. The offer is valid only till the end of August. In case you such a phone lying around and you are looking to buy any of the Note 20 models, here’s how you can claim the upgrade offer:

Step 1: Log in or sign up on My Galaxy app and tap on the upgrade banner in the app in order to begin the evaluation process of the broken device.

Step 2: Tap on ‘Check Now’ prompt on the screen and fill in required details regarding the device.

Step 3: A quote will then be generated and you can accordingly visit the nearest Samsung Store with the damaged device and facilitate the upgrade.

Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series buyers can also avail other pre-booking offers. While the customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 are eligible to get benefits worth Rs 7,000, those pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can get benefits worth Rs 10,000.

The customers who opt to purchase the Galaxy Note 20 using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6,000. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G buyers, on the other hand, will be eligible to claim a cashback of Rs 9,000.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage