Samsung to launch an all-new Galaxy F series as India-first soon: Know details

In what would put speculations about Samsung launching an affordable foldable series entirely to rest, the South Korean giant is geared up to debut a new 'Galaxy F' series targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers that will be priced around Rs 20,000.

Reliable industry sources told IANS on Monday that Samsung will introduce the 'Galaxy F' series in India first that will reach other countries later, taking the legacy of its highly-successful 'Galaxy M' series forward.

"Like the 'Galaxy M' series, 'Galaxy F' smartphone series is likely to be online-focused though it is expected to be available across channels," sources said.

Earlier reports claimed that Samsung is working on a new 'F' series of affordable foldable smartphones. According to industry sources, 'Galaxy F' series will have value offerings from Samsung, with the smartphones priced around the super-hot Rs 20,000 price segment.

The launch of 'Galaxy F' series is set to strengthen Samsung's position in the India smartphone market, with 'Galaxy M' series doing exceedingly well. According to Samsung, its smartphone market share in the highly-competitive online segment will likely double in 2020 on the back of solid growth in H2 2020.

The 'Galaxy M' series - launched in early 2019 - has gone on to become a highly successful franchise for Samsung, with GMV (gross merchandise value) from M series expected to touch $3.5 billion by the end of this year, Samsung said last week.

Expanding its popular Galaxy 'M' series, Samsung last week launched M51 with Snapdragon 730G processor along with a 'meanest monster' 7000mAh battery in India. Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

