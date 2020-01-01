Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
Reliance JioMart online grocery platform launched: What it is? How is it challenging Amazon, Grofers

Reliance launches JioMart online grocery platform in India to compete against Amazon, Grofers and Flipkart. Here's what you need to know

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 19:46 IST
JioMart is a new online grocery platform.

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its own e-commerce venture, JioMart. With the launch of JioMart, the company is aiming to deliver groceries and other household essentials right at your doorsteps. Yes, this means that Reliance is looking to compete against players like Flipkart, Amazon and Grofers. Currently, the service is available only in certain areas in Maharashtra including Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane. 

As mentioned above, JioMart is an online grocery delivery service launched by Reliance Jio. It will allow users to place orders from nearby retailers and get household items home-delivered. JioMart has a slightly different concept called online-to-offline (O2O). This basically means that it will source grocery items from nearby retailers instead of having its own warehouse. 

JioMart aims to compete against the country-wide players like BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon Prime Now and more. As of now, the company has enabled its service only in Maharashtra. However, they will soon start expanding it to other major cities soon. 

Jio Mart App

Just like other online grocery platforms, JioMart will also get its own app for Android and iOS platforms. The company is said to offer over 50,000 grocery products at aggressive pricing. In order to make its own space in the industry, JioMart will also offer free home delivery without the restriction of minimum order value. 

