Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro with Snapdragon 730 SoC and Snapdragon 855 SoC launches in India

Image Source : TWITTER/REDMIINDIA Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro with Snapdragon 730 SoC and Snapdragron 855 Soc to launch today

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro has made its debut in India today, at 12:00 pm. The phone was up on pre-booking "Alpha Sale" on Flipkart, few days ahead of its launch date. Those users who had availed the gift card will be able to redeem it today, post Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launch event. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC and Snapdragon 855 SoC, respectively.

Redmi K20 Specifications

Redmi K20 is a Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED,6.39-inch display along with a (1080X2340) pixel view. The phone is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC processor. The phone constitutes a fingerprint-sensor 7th generation and houses a 4000 mAh battery, coming with an 18W fast charging facility. Redmi K20 runs on Android 9 (Pie).

Redmi K20 houses a triple rare camera setup of 48-megapixel primary camera Sony IMX582 having an aperture of f/1.75, a secondary ultra wide-angle camera of 13-megapixel(128.4 degree) and finally the third camera of an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. Redmi K20 consists of a 20-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies, along with Face-Unlocking feature and other AI beautification modes. A 960 fps slow-motion video recording and UHD 4k video at 60 fps.

Redmi K20 is available in two storage variants of 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM, . The phone offers various connectivity features like Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB, Dual-frequency GPS technology and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers splash-proof technology and is available in three colour options of Glacier Blue and Fire Red and Carbon Black.

Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED 6.39-inch display along with a (1080X2340) pixel view, having a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It consists of an always-on-display and is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC processor, having a HDR support and Drop Protection. The phone constitutes a finger-print sensor and houses a 4000 mAh battery, coming with a 27W fast charging facility. Redmi K20 Pro is based on Android 9 (Pie). The Redmi K20 Pro supports the DC Dimming feature.

Redmi K20 Pro houses a triple rare camera setup of 48-megapixel primary camera sensor of Sony IMX586, having an aperture of f/1.75, a secondary ultra-wide-angle camera of 13-megapixel(128.4 degree) and finally the third camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto camera sensor with an aperture of F/2.4. Redmi K20 Pro consists of 20-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies, along with Face-Unlocking feature and other AI beautification modes, as well as an additional AI Skyscaping mode. A 960 fps slow-motion video recording and UHD 4k video at 60 fps.

Redmi K20 Pro is available in two storage variants of, 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM. The phone offers various connectivity options like Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB, GPS technology and 3.55mm headphone jack.The Redmi K20 Pro is available in three colour options of Glacier Blue and Fire Red and Carbon Black.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro expected price

The Redmi K20 Pro, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM for Rs. 27,999 and the 8GB RAM+ 256GB ROM storage variant will be available for Rs. 30,999.

The Redmi K20, the 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM will be available for Rs.21,999 and the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM storage variant will be available for Rs. 23,999. An additional Rs. 2,000 cashback to users of ICICI Bank debit/credit cards.

