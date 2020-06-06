Redmi 9 price, key details leaked ahead of launch

Image Source : GIZMOCHINA Redmi 9 will be available in three colour variants.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is now gearing up to expand its budget smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Redmi 9 smartphone. The smartphone will be a successor to the Redmi 8, which was launched last year. While the company is yet to make any announcements around the device, it has been leaked yet again on the internet. The images of the retail box have been spotted online hinting us on the pricing, key features and the colour variants.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Redmi 9 will launch with two RAM/storage variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. While the 3GB + 32GB model is expected to cost USD 139 (roughly Rs. 10,500), the 4GB + 64GB option is said to come with a price tag of USD 149 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

As for the colour options, the budget-oriented smartphone is tipped to come in three colour options including, Grey, Sunset Purple and Green. The smartphone is expected to launch on June 25. However, GizmoChina claims that the handset could arrive sooner than that, at least in China. The India launch of the phone can be expected a few weeks after that.

The alleged retail box image of the Redmi 9 suggests that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop-style notch upfront. On the back, the device features a quad rear camera setup. While three of them are aligned in a vertical manner, the fourth one is placed alongside the flash.

As for the specifications, Redmi 9 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek G80 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. Powering everything up, there will be a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone is also said to support 18W fast charging.

