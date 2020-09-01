Realme V3 budget smartphone is the cheapest to come with 5G support: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme V3

Realme just announced the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro in China. The company has also launched the Realme V3 alongside, which is touted as the cheapest smartphone to come with 5G support. Read on to know more about the new budget Realme smartphone.

Realme V3 Features, Specifications

The Realme V3 has its main highlight in the form of 5G connectivity, making it the first budget smartphone to have the support. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, it houses three rear cameras (13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and an 8MP front snapper. The smartphone, which resembles the recently launched Realme C12 and the C15, comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Additionally, it runs Realme UI based on Android 10, supports USB Type-C port, and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes in Star Sea Blue and Moonlight Silver colours.

Realme V3 Price, Availability

The Realme V3 comes with a price tag of CNY 999 (around Rs. 10,700) for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 14,500) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 17,100) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be available for purchase, starting September 17 in China.

However, there is no word its availability in India as of now.

