Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 30 series launched in India.

Realme is on a spree of smartphone launches and is now gearing up for another one. In the mission to bringing 5G to the masses, the company has announced the launch of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphone. Alongside the 5G handset, the company has also launched the Narzo 30A and the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Narzo 30A sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront there is a, 16MP selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 30A Specifications

Realme Narzo 30A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The handset comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

In terms of the cameras, the Realme Narzo 30A features a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP selfie snapper on the front.

Price and Availability

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been launched at a price of Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The 8GB+128GB variant will be available for a price of Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour variants starting March 4 via Flipkart, Realme.com as well as the mainline stores.

As for the Realme Narzo 30A, it has been priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants, respectively. The handset has been launched in Laser Blue and Laser Black colour variants. It is set to go on sale starting March 5 via Flipkart, Realme.com and major retail stores.

Lastly, the Realme Buds Air 2 will be available in Closer Black and Closer White colour options. The truly wireless earphones have been priced at Rs. 3,299 and will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com starting March 2.