Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A arriving in India today, How to watch live stream and more

Image Source : REALME/TWITTER Realme Narzo 20 series launch today

Realme is all geared up to launch its new Narzo 20 series in India today. The new Realme Narzo 20 series is a successor to the Narzo 10 series and consists of three smartphones: the Narzo 20, the Narzo 20 Pro, and the Narzo 20A. Read on to know more about the new Realme smartphones arriving today.

Realme Narzo 20 series: How to watch the live-stream?

The Realme Narzo 20, the Narzo 20 Pro and the Narzo 20A will launch in India today at 12:30 pm via an online event. The virtual launch event will be love-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Additionally, the launch event can be viewed live online via Realme's other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, and even via Realme's Indian website.

Realme Narzo 20 series: Expected Features, Specs, Price

The Realme Narzo 20 series is expected to fall in the budget category and come with the cameras, gaming performance, and the battery as their highlights. All three smartphones will come with the new Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box based on Android 11, which will launch alongside.

While details aren't concrete, the Narzo 20 could feature triple rear cameras arranged vertically, the Narzo 20 Pro might get quad-rear cameras (arranged vertically too), and the Narzo 20A could have a three rear cameras arranged in a square. While the Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20A could get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Narzo 20 Pro might feature a side-mounted one.

As for the specs, the Realme Narzo 20 is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come with the same 6.5-inch display with a Full HD+ screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC, get up to 8GB of RAM and up to 129GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 20A could also have the same display as the Narzo 20 and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor instead. It could have up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage and get its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

While the exact pricing details aren't known, the Realme Narzo 20 series could be under 10k as its starting price.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage