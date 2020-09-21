Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A officially launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme has finally launched its budget Narzo 20 series via a virtual event in India. The new Narzo 20 series comprises 3 smartphones: the Narzo 20, the Narzo 20 Pro, and the Narzo 20A and succeeds the Narzo 10 series that had the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The company has also introduced the Realme UI 2.0 alongside. Read on to know all about the new Realme smartphones.

Realme Narzo 20 Features, Specifications, Price

The Narzo 20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop fullscreen display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the smartphone houses three rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, macro lens) and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone supports camera features such as AI capabilities, Nightscape mode, HDR, Chrome Boost, slow-motion videos, and more.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging and reverse charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and has two colour options: Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

The Realme Narzo 20 is priced at Rs. 10,499 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 11,499 for 6GB/128GB model. It will is available to buy, starting September 28 via Realme.in, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Features, Specifications, Price

The Narzo 20 Pro is elder siblong ih the series. It has a 6.5-inch Ful HD+ Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek G95 processor. It has two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB, also expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Camera-wise, there are quad rear cameras rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (ultra-wide lens), 2MP (macro lens), and 2MP (B&W lens). The front camera stands at 16MP. The device gets various camera feature such as AI, UIS, Super Nightscape, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse, Photography, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, and Chroma Boost.

It gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging tech. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10, has dual-SIM and memory card slots, USB Type-C port, supports Carbon Fibre cooling system, and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes in White Knight and Black Ninja colours.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs.16,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be up for grabs via Realme.in, Flipkart and offline stores, starting September 25.

Realme Narzo 20A Features, Specifications, Price

The Narzo 20A is the youngest member of the Narzo 20 series. It has the same 6.5-inch HD+ display as the Narzo 20 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage configurations: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (12MP primary snapper with PDAF, 2MP B&W lens, 2MP Retro lens) and an 8MP front shooter. It has camera features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Chrome Boost, Panorama, Timelapse, and more. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours.

The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs. 8,499 for 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,499 4GB/64GB. It will be available to buy, starting September 30 via Realme.in, Flipkart and oflfine stores.

Realme UI 2.0

Realme has also introduced the new version of its skin, the Realme UI 2.0 The new UI, based on the latest Android 11, comes with various news features such as customisable colours, custom patterns, newly upgraded dark mode, access to third-party launchers, floating windows option for easy multitasking, and many more. The Realme X50 Pro will be the first device to get Realme UI 2.0, following which more devices will get it.

