PUBG Mobile Gun Game: Tips and Tricks to get a Chicken Dinner

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular battle royale games on both Android and iOS platforms. The mobile game has seen a number of updates lately and the most recent update has finally introduced the much-awaited Team Gun Game mode. This gives the user a break from the regular battle royale games and also helps them to practice their shooting abilities.

While the Team Gun Game has a whole different sort of a fan base, PUBG Mobile has limited the availability of the game mode to just the weekends including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

What is Team Gun Game Mode?

In Team Gun Game Mode, PUBG Mobile offers the all-new Library map. Here, two teams fight it out on a 4x4 square-shaped map. This is also the first-ever indoor map to be introduced in the game.

As a part fo the game mode, the players are required to take care of the primary objective which is to secure 18 kills. Until killing people, the game sounds quite normal but where the things start to get a bit different is the way it handles weapons. With every kill a player gets, the weapon will be changed. However, the catch is that these weapons are not just upgrades but they switch to make the kills more difficult. At last, the player will need to secure a kill using a pan to roast his chicken for dinner.

Tips and Tricks to win Team Gun Game in PUBG Mobile

Before entering into a gun game, the player must ensure that they have at least basic knowledge and know-how of every weapon that the game has on offer. This way the player will struggle the least every time the weapon changes during a gun game.

The players need to find a good spot from where they can just peak to shoot. That will offer them a competitive advantage over the others.

Team Gun Game has the word team in it, which clearly means you should work together as a team in order to get kills. Cooperating and planning strategies with your teammates can help in grabbing that Chicken Dinner.

