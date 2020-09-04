FAU:G: Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile announced post PUBG ban

Image Source : NCORE GAMES/TWITTER FAU:G game announced

PUBG Mobile has recently been banned in India, following which it has also been removed from the Google Play Store and the App Store. Among the various PUBG Mobile alternatives people are going, for now, a new Indian alternative -- FAU:G -- has been announced to satisfy the need to play a battle royale game, fulfilling the vision to rely on Indian apps and products at the same time. Read on to know more about the newly-announced FAU:G game.

PUBG alternative FAU:G announced

The new FAU:G or Fearless And United: Guards has been announced by the developer nCore Games and will be developed under the mentorship of popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The app aims to provide an Indian alternative to the now-banned PUBG Mobile and take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Vishal Gondal's (CEO of GOQii) announcement via a tweet suggested that the app has been developed "in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar App campaigner."

In response to PM @narendramodi call of #AtmaNirbharApp, @nCore_games is proud to announce our action game Fearless And United: Guards FAU:G with mentorship from @akshaykumar 20% of net revenues donated to @BharatKeVeer trust for India's Bravehearts #JaiHind #FAUG #gaming pic.twitter.com/OZTKj2mdFl — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) September 4, 2020

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The FAU:G action game's details and exact date of availability remain unknown at the time of writing. Since it is a rival to PUBG Mobile, the game is expected to be a multiplayer shooter game.

For those who have forgotten, the government of India recently banned PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, along with 116 other Chinese apps that are accused of hindering the privacy and security of the users. The new banned apps are followed by over 100 previous ones that were banned in June and July for the same reasons. The previously-banned apps include titles like TikTok, CamScanner, UC Browser, Weibo, Beauty Plus, WeChat, and more. While PUBG Mobile is no more available in the county, PUBG's desktop version can still be played as it doesn't come under China's Tencent.

