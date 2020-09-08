PUBG ban: 21-year-old kills himself as he couldn't play the game anymore

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile banned in India

PUBG Mobile has been recently banned in India and this not only affected PUBG Corporation but also the avid players of the game. The PUBG ban effect is so intense that has led to yet another death of a student even after a ban on the app in the country. Read on to know more about this.

PUBG Mobile death again

It is suggested that a 21-year-old student hung himself to death as he was unable to play the now-banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds battle royale game. The student was from West Bengal’s Nadia district and committed suicide on Friday last week.

As per a report by PTI, the unnamed student had his breakfast on Friday and went back to his room and locked it. When called for lunch, he didn't respond to his mother. After several knocks, his mother panicked and called the neighbours to break into the room. Once the neighbours were able to get into the room, they found the boy hanging from the ceiling.

The boy was reportedly frustrated due to the PUBG Mobile ban in India and after the family was investigated it was found out that the student took his life because he couldn't play the game anymore.

To refresh your memory, the government banned PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and 116 other Chinese apps because the apps caused a threat to the security and privacy of the users in India. This was followed by a ban on 59 and 47 Chinese apps in June and July, respectively due to the same reasons. Both the PUBG Mobile and the PUBG Mobile Lite apps have been removed from the Google Play Store and the App Store

