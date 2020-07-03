PUBG Ban: The battle royale game gets temporarily banned in Pakistan

Image Source : PIXABAY PUBG Mobile

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) is back in the limelight but for the wrong reasons. The popular Battle Royale game has been temporarily banned in Pakistan, thus, restricting users to play the popular multiplayer game. Read on to know more about the PUBG ban.

PUBG ban again?

As per an order issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), PUBG remains banned in the country on a temporary basis. The decision has been taken after receiving several complaints regarding the game. It is suggested that PUBG is an addictive game and is a waste of time. It "poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the children."

The ban has been also imposed due to a number of suicide cases surfacing. It is suggested that the Lahore High Court has asked the PTA to look into the matter and listen to all the complainants. Following this, a formal hearing will take place on July 9 that will decide the fate of PUBG in the country.

To recall, this is not the first time PUBG has been involved in a situation like this. Last year, PUBG was banned in some parts of India such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Panchmahal. The ban was imposed citing the same reasons as Pakistan. The game was said to be violent, an element of distraction, and a reason for many suicides and crimes in the country. However, the ban was lifted soon after. It was also banned in Nepal.

As for India, PUBG Mobile is still operational for users although 59 Chinese apps have been banned in India. The Chinese apps have been blocked as they posed a threat to the security and privacy of the people of India.

Via

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage