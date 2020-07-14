Poco M2 Pro going on first sale in India today: Price, features and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Poco M2 Pro

Poco recently launched the Poco M2 Pro in India that comes under a new M series. The Poco M2 Pro is the company's third smartphone as part of its Poco 2.0 brand strategy. Now, the budget smartphone is set to go on its first sale in the country today. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Poco M2 Pro: Availability, Price, Offers

The Poco M2 Pro will be up for grabs via the online portal Flipkart at 12 pm as part of its first sale in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage model, and Rs. 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the offers, interested buyers can avail flat Rs. 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, Rs. 30 off on payment via UPI, Rs. 75 off on Rupay card on transaction above Rs. 7,500, Rs. 75 off on payment via UPI on transaction above Rs. 10,000, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI option.

Poco M2 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Poco M2 Pro is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro with some tweaks. It comes with a 6.67-inch LCD Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. As mentioned earlier, it comes in three RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB.

Camera-wise, it comes with quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor). The front camera stands at 16MP. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock support, and three colour options: Green and Greener, Two Shades of Black and Out of the Blue.

