OnePlus 8T with 4,500mAh battery, Warp Charge 65 to launch soon: All you need to know

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus to bring 65W fast charging with the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8T smartphone, which will be a direct successor to the company’s OnePlus 8. While the upcoming phone sounds like an incremental upgrade, the company has already teased some features. The OnePlus 8T will come with a 4,500mAh battery that will support Warp Charge 65

According to a recent forum post made by OnePlus, the OnePlus 8T will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 4,300mAh battery under the hood. With the help of the company’s new Warp Charge 65, the new 4,500mAh battery can be charged fully in 39 minutes and almost 58 per cent in just 15 minutes.

OnePlus has officially teased that in order to achieve such charging speeds, they had to use two 2,250mAh battery cells in the OnePlus 8. The company said, “With this new setup, both batteries can charge at more than 30W simultaneously while staying cool even when using the phone.”

In the forum post, OnePlus said, “Warp Charge 65 is more than just an iteration of our signature fast charging technology. It's an entirely new and convenient experience.”

Apart from this, the company has also added that the Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter will come with dual-end USB Type-C port design. With the help of this, it will also support 45W PD fast charge. Additionally, the new charger will be backwards compatible, which means you will be able to use the new charger to charge any OnePlus device without worrying about the currents.

OnePlus has also mentioned that in order to provide safer charging experience, there will be an additional encryption chip in the charger as well as the cable. The charger kit will also come with 12 temperature sensors. With this in check, the company will be able to ensure better heat dissipation on the OnePlus 8T while charging.

