OnePlus 7 series get new OxygenOS 10.3.1: Jio Wi-Fi calling, cricket scores and more features

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS software -- the OxygenOS 10.3.1 -- for OnePlus 7 series in India. The OnePlus smartphones getting the new update will the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7T isn't included in the list. Additionally, for OnePlus users globally, the company has released OxygenOS 10.0.7 for the OnePlus 7T Pro and OxygenOS 10.0.4 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Read on to know what new features the OnePlus 7 series get.

OxygenOS 10.3.1 Features

The OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro will now come with support for VoWifi calling for Reliance Jio users. There also will be supported sync between Contacts and Notes. OnePlus users can now get Cricket scores, which can be added as a card in the shelf for easy and instant access to live Cricket scores and more updates.

The Work-Life Balance feature will also get updates such as Optimized message notification, Optimized the mode and app selection, and Added location, calendar, auto-track feature.

Additional features include optimized the RAM management, improved black/blank screen issues with some apps, added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts, improved system stability and fixed general bugs, and updated Android security patch to 2020.1.

OxygenOS 10.3.1 Availability

OxygenOS 10.3.1 will be made available for the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro users via an OTA update. Currently, a few OnePlus users will get the update as part of the Staged Rollout, following all users in India will get hold of it.

Latest technology news