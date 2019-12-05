Nokia Smart TV 4K with JBL speakers launched in India: Price, features and more

Nokia Smart TV comes with JBL Speakers.

After Xiaomi and OnePlus, Nokia is here to take over the Smart TV market in India. The company has just announced its first Smart TV in the country. It comes with a 55-inch 4K panel and it will be sold via Flipkart only. The Android-powered Smart TV will be available for purchase starting December 10 at a price tag of Rs. 41,999.

As for the technical specifications, the smart TV boasts a massive 55-inch display with 4K resolution. The television offers a 178-degree wide-angle view and comes with Intelligent Dimming technology. It offers brightness of up to 400 nits and a contrast ratio of 1200:1.

Apart from this, the Nokia Smart TV also comes with support for MEMC, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. While the video is already promised to be great, the audio will be nothing less. The Nokia has partnered up with JBL to offer a great audio performance out of the box. The TV comes fitted with 24 watts speakers. For enhanced sound, the TV also supports Dolby Audio as well as DTS TruSurround sound.

In order to make the television a Smart TV, Nokia ships it with Android 9 Pie TV OS. The smart TV comes with native support for Google Assistant, Google Play Store as well as Chromecast. It packs in 2.2GB of RAM, a quad-core processor and 16GB of onboard storage.

Flipkart is offering the Nokia Smart TV with a Complete TV Protection plan that will cost Rs. 999. The TV itself is priced at Rs. 41,999 and will be available starting December 10.