National Technology Day 2020: Things you should know about the iconic day

Among the various milestones achieved by India, National Technology Day is the most crucial one. The day marks an important breakthrough for the technological innovations in India as it led to the successful nuclear missile testing in Pokhran way back in 1998. Therefore, on National technology 2020, here are some things you should know about the iconic day.

National Technology Day 2020: Things to know

National Technology Day is observed on May 11 every year to celebrate the Indian technological advancements. In 1998, India was successful in the testing of the Shakti-I nuclear missile at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. The testing took place under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Five underground nuclear bomb explosions were conducted as part of the Pokhran-II or Operation Shakti and following the success, Indian was declared as a nuclear state and the sixth country to become part of the nuclear club. Although it wasn't a part of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty (NPT).

Prior to Pokhran-II testing, the nuclear bombing was conducted in May 1974 as Pokhran-I or Operation 'Smiling Buddha' On May 11, three nuclear bombings (1 fusion and 2 fission bombs) were conducted while an earthquake was recorded at a scale of 5.3. On May 13, that is two days later, the other two nuclear explosions (fission bombs) took place The day also celebrates the successful flight of Hansa-3, which is India's first aircraft flown in Bengaluru. Hansa-3 was made in National Aerospace Laboratories This day also marked the last test of Trishul missile organised by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) after which it became part of the Indian Army and Indian Airforce Previously, April 27 was decided to conduct Operation Shakti. However, the date was changed to May 11 due to Dr R Chidambaram’s (the then Atomic Energy Chief) daughter’s wedding Each year, people contributing to science and technology are awarded the National Award by the Technology Development Board of India on National Technology Day The mission was conducted by analysing the satellite positions over India and even tricked the CIA. To keep the mission hidden, code names were also used and people associated with the mission worked in the night as soldiers

